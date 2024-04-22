Virat Kohli has been handed out a fine of 50% of his match fee due to arguing with umpires after his controversial dismissal during KKR vs RCB game in IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Umpire's decision was the ball from Harshit Rana was dipping and at the point of contact Virat Kohli was well outside the crease. The DRS technology also showed the possible trajectory of the ball, which was lower than Kohli's measured waist height. Despite that, Kohli was unhappy with the way of his dismissal and displayed displeasure against the umpire which caused in the fine. Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Virat Kohli Was Wrongly Given Out During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Explains His Statement Saying 'The Law Must Change For the Better' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Fined 50% of Match Fee Due to Code of Conduct Violation

Virat Kohli fined 50% of his match fee for a code of conduct violation. (Cricbuzz) pic.twitter.com/wZcquNSC0C — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)