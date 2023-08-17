Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who is also in consideration for the selection in Indian Cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2023, is all set to play three-matches in County Championship 2023 in September as announced by the county he signed for, Sussex, on August 17. Thursday. Unadkat has made his Test comeback recently and his looking to hone his skills with the red-ball in cases he misses out on the white-ball squad.

Jaydev Unadkat Signs For Sussex in County Championship 2023

We are delighted to announce the signing of Indian international, Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches in September. 🤝 #GOSBTS — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)