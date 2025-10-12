Star India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has posted a video on his official Instagram account, where the cricketer can be seen playing archery. In the video posted, before attempting his hit, Rishabh Pant, who was wearing googles, a headphone, and holding the archery equipment in his hand, faced the camera and said "Bullseye!". Wasting no time, Rishabh Pant pulled the arrow using his bow. The arrow hit the exact centre of the target. Pant posted the video, writing "Not bad for the first try". As Team India are playing West Indies in the second Test, Rishabh Pant is recovering from a fractured toe he sustained in July 2025 during a Test match against England in Manchester. 'Calm, Composure and Complete Control' Mentor Yuvraj Singh Praises Team India Captain Shubman Gill For His Century During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (See Pic).

Rishabh Pant Plays Archery:

Cricket ✅ Golf ✅ Aur ab Archery ✅ What should Rishabh do next? 😎 📹: @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/Icud25I9tR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 12, 2025

