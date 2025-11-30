Jaydev Unadkat has created history during the Delhi vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Saurashtra captain has become the player with the highest number of wickets in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Getting Nitish Rana out (hit wicket), Jaydev Unadkat increased his tally to 121 wickets, surpassing Siddarth Kaul, with whom he matched at 120 wickets, prior to this spell. Jaydev Unadkat has been playing for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 since 2010, and now, after 83 matches, he has achieved the feat. SMAT 2025: Punjab Captain Abhishek Sharma Blasts 12-Ball Fifty en Route to 32-Ball Century Against Bengal.

Highest Wicket-Taker Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy History: Jaydev Unadkat

🚨 Record Alert 🚨 With 121 wickets, Jaydev Unadkat surpasses Siddarth Kaul to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/5USgEr1sg0 @IDFCFIRSTBank| #SMAT pic.twitter.com/DTHevFPHwf — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)