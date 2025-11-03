India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title by beating South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final. This is the maiden World Cup title for India and it became more memorable for them as they won it on their home ground. Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in the victory as she played a brilliant knock in the semifinal against India and helped India clinch victory. After India's title win, as Jemimah Rodrigues' brother Eli was quizzed about his reaction on Team India's success, he said this is not only win for Jemimah, but the entire Indian women's cricket team. He also added that they are very, very proud. ‘God’s Plan…’ Shafali Verma Reacts After Team India Defeat South Africa To Lift ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title (See Post).

Jemimah Rodrigues' Brother Eli Reacts On Team India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory

