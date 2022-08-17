India women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues revealed herself to be part of an 'elite company' which features MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The young batter, was seen stretching on the pitch to avoid a stumping at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The move was exactly how MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had earlier done in different international fixtures. Taking to Twitter, Rodrigues shared the picture of her and Dhoni and Kohli doing the same stretch and wrote, "Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company."

Jemimah Rodrigues' Tweet:

Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

