England's great Joe Root became the first cricketer to complete 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. He becomes the third England batter to aggregate 1000-plus Test runs at two different venues after Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch. Root achieved this historic feat during the fourth Test against the India national cricket team. Root is also the highest run-getter for the Three Lions in the longest format. The great batter has amassed more than 12,000 runs in the Tests. Joe Root Becomes Joint-Second Highest Player to Hit Most 50+ Scores in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Historic Feat for Joe Root

Joe Root becomes the only batsman in Test Cricket History to score 1000 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. #JoeRoot 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9kywVnWq1W — JoeRoot𓃵 (@NO_1TestBatter) July 25, 2025

