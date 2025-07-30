Former Australian all-rounder John Hastings made a mess of his bowling in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025, during a match between Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions, to end up with one of the longest overs in cricket history. Hastings came into the attack with Pakistan needing 20 off 78, and ended up with an unfinished 18-ball over, which included 12 wides, one no-ball, and four legal deliveries, which saw PAK C win the contest by 10 wickets. Interestingly, this was Hastings's first over of the match, which unfortunately will go down in cricket history as one of the longest. Check out Hastings' bowling below. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia Qualify For Semis, India Champions Suffer Third Successive Loss.

John Hastings 18-Ball Unfinished Over in WCL 2025

One of the longest overs in cricket history was bowled by John Hastings. He took 17 balls while Pakistan Champions were chasing the target, and the over still wasn’t complete#WCL2025 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/sL0yain8as — Usman (@jamilmusman_) July 29, 2025

