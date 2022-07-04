The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, July 4 revealed the names of the top three players- Jonny Bairstow, Daryl Mitchell and Joe Root, who are the top three nominees for the ICC player of the year for the month of June, 2022. The global cricket board announced prolific batters' names today. Bairstow is currently enjoying a brilliant run as he has accumulated 394 runs against New Zealand at an average of 78.80. Daryl Mitchell, who was on a scoring spree against England, scored 538 runs in just three Tests in June, 2022. Former England Test team captain Joe Root amassed 396 runs against New Zealand.

Three prolific batters are the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2022 💥 Vote for your favourite 👉 https://t.co/RpO8ud7iX6https://t.co/mr9kjx1eTR — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022

