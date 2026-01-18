New Zealand's in-form all-rounder on this tour, Daryl Mitchell, continued his great run this series, scoring his second successive hundred, hitting a hundred off 106 deliveries in the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026. This was Mitchell's ninth ODI hundred, and his fourth against India in the format, all of which have come in India, interestingly. Mitchell came into bat with New Zealand 5 for 2, and stitched sizeable stands with Will Young (53 runs) and Glenn Phillips (142*). Mitchell's ton included 10 fours and two sixes, and helped the all-rounder cross 300 runs in the IND vs NZ ODI 2026 series as well. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Brings Personal Water Purifier Worth INR 3 Lakh Amid Indore Contaminated Water Crisis Which Killed Over 20 Residents.

Daryl Mitchell Reaches Ninth ODI Ton

