New Zealand's swashbuckling batter, Glenn Phillips, attained a personal milestone during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, hitting his second-ever One-Day International and first-ever hundred against India across formats, respectively. Phillips showcased brute strength with the bat enroute his second ODI hundred, taking 83 balls to reach the landmark, laced with eight fours and three sixes. Phillips has also added 200 runs with Mitchell for the fourth wicket after New Zealand were reduced to 57 for 3. Daryl Mitchell Hits 9th One-Day International Hundred, New Zealand All-Rounder Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026

Glenn Phillips Slams Second ODI Hundred

Glenn Phillips joins the act in Indore with a towering century 👏#INDvNZ 📝: https://t.co/MRZ6l9Rmi0 pic.twitter.com/ABp9dCbHy8 — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2026

