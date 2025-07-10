England cricketer Jonny Bairstow has not been part of the squad playing in the India vs England Test series in 2025. Bairstow has been a long servant of England in the red-ball cricket and he received a silver cap to mark his 100th Test appearance, which he achieved in 2024 against India in Dharamshala. Bairstow and his family attended the Day 1's Play of the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord's where he was awarded with the silver cap. Sunil Gavaskar Draws Parallel Between Rishabh Pant and Carlos Alcaraz, Says ‘You’ve To Expect the Unexpected From Them’.

Jonny Bairstow Receives Silver Cap For His 100 Appearances

So good to have Jonny Bairstow with us at Lord's this morning to receive his 100th cap 🧢 Congratulations, @JBairstow21 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8FqbFV6ZaY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 10, 2025

