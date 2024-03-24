Lucknow Super Giants skipper and wicketkeeper KL Rahul took an excellent low catch to dismiss Jos Butler in just the second over of the match. After just three runs from the first over, Jos Butler started to open up and hit two fours in Naveen-Ul-Haq’s first five deliveries. But on the last ball of the over, Naveen’s out-swinging delivery found a slight edge off Jos Butler’s bat, and KL Rahul did a remarkable job grabbing a difficult low catch. Watch the wicket here. MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Visits Sathyam Movies At Chennai Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, VIdeo Goes Viral!.

KL Rahul Takes Superb Low Catch Behind the Stumps to Dismiss Rajasthan Royals Opener

𝐜 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐛 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐞𝐧 - iski aadat daal lo 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/W1KMIYrCLN — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 24, 2024

