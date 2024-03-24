Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2024 campaign with a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will next take on Gujarat Titans at home in Chennai. Ahead of that, players took a bit of time off and MS Dhoni along with Deepak Chahar were spotted in renowned theatre in Chennai, Sathyam Movies. As they were leaving the theatres, crowd gathered them and chanted 'Dhoni, Dhoni' as spotted in a viral video. IPL 2024: Never Felt Any Pressure, Had Mahi Bhai on My Side, Says Ruturaj Gaikwad on Captaincy.

MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Visits Sathyam Movies At Chennai

Thala MS Dhoni and his close friend Deepak Chahar at Satyam Movies 🌟Crowd Chanting Dhoni Dhoni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QhvZ8vFE7Q — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)