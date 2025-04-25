Josh Hazlewood has been the leader of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru attack since the start of the IPL 2025 season and he stepped up once again for them, helping them register their first victory at home this season. Under pressure, Hazlewood dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and then bowled two brilliant overs in the death dismissing Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Jofra Archer finishing with the spell of 4/33. For his match-winning bowling spell, he was awarded the man of the match award. Dhruv Jurel Funny Memes Go Viral As Rajasthan Royals Batter Fails to Finish Third Consecutive Match and RR Suffers 11-Run Defeat to RCB in IPL 2025.

Josh Hazlewood Wins Man of the Match Award

Changed the game with his sharp skills 👌 Josh Hazlewood is tonight's Player of the Match for producing a superb spell 👏 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/mtgySHgAjc #TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/lN6BDXS3ak — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)