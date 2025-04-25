Rajasthan Royals failed to close down another chase, the third consecutive in a row as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated them by 11 runs in the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RR were well ahead in the chase when Dhruv Jurel came in and he started slow mounting on the pressure. Although he picked up later, he got dismissed in the end and RR fell short of the target. Fans were furious on Jurel and they shared memes on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Rajasthan Royals by 11 Runs in IPL 2025; Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli Help RCB Secure First Home Victory of Season.

Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel

Shimrom Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel in 2025 pic.twitter.com/uqnubcZpM2 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 24, 2025

Oops

#RCBvsRR Show me the biggest fraud than Dhruv Jurel and Hetmyer ever in ipl history. pic.twitter.com/NNkNctW1KW — देव 🔆 (@refocus21) April 24, 2025

Jurel Over Buttler

Dhruv Jurel When RR is Over 16

Dhruv jurel when RR is over 16 pic.twitter.com/U42MJMMofq — . (@Nonegivesshit) April 24, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Others

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Parag, Jurel and Hetmeyer pic.twitter.com/Aam8tktlB9 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 24, 2025

Wanna Lose the Won Match?

Wanna lose the won match , contact - Dhruv Jurel pic.twitter.com/8UsG0R65ue — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) April 24, 2025

Its Time to Learn Tamil

Its Time to learn Tamil, Jurel. pic.twitter.com/MEn08tGRj0 — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 24, 2025

Joker Dhruv Jurel

