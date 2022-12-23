Joshua Little has become the first-ever player from Ireland to win an IPL contract when he was signed by Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The left-arm fast bowler was earlier associated with the Chennai Super Kings but now, will be playing for the defending champions after being signed for Rs 4.4 crore. IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates Online.

Josh Little Becomes Ireland's First to Get an IPL Contract:

Joshua Little is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

