IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: It is time for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 players auction. All the franchise have more or less settled squad but some of the teams like SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings will have their task cut out to pick the best players available. Needless to say, both SRH and PBKS have maximum funds remaining in the purse.

SunRisers Hyderabad have maximum funds available in their purse- 42.25 Crore INR, followed by Punjab Kings (32.20 Crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (23.35 Crore). Former champions Mumbai Indians have 20.55 Crore left in their purse. Chennai Super Kings have 20.45 Crore, Delhi Capitals have 19.45 Crore, Gujarat Titans have 19.25 Crore, Rajasthan Royals have 13.20 Crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 8.75 Crore purse available. Kolkata Knight Rides with 7.05 Crore have least amount of funds remaining in the purse. Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Though this is going to be a min auction but nonetheless bidding war action is expected to be at its best especially with some teams having less funds in their purse and that means they will have to buy smart. And other teams, with large purse balance can afford to go the distance while buying their target players. By the end of the day, we will have complete squads of all teams for IPL 2023.