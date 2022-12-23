Sam Curran is next up. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are showing some interest in the England all-rounder. Punjab Kings, Lucknow Supergiants also join in. And he goes to Punjab Kings, for INR 18.50 Crore. He becomes the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
The action returns after the break. And first player to go for bidding is Shakib Al Hasan. He goes unsold.
Ajinkya Rahane goes to CSK for INR 50 Lakhs while Joe Root remains unsold. Interestingly, Rilee Rossouw remains unsold as well.
Mayank Agarwal is the next name up and Chennai Super Kings seem to be interested in the right-handed opening batsman. And he goes to SunRisers Hyderabad as well for INR 8.25 Crore.
Harry Brook is the next name up. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals seem to be interested at first. Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the bidding war as well. And SRH eventually grabbed Harry Brooks for INR 13.25 Crore.
Kane Williamson is the first player to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 auction. And he goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 Crore, his base price.
And the action begins....
A total of 405 players (273 Indians and 132 overseas) are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 auction.
IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: It is time for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 players auction. All the franchise have more or less settled squad but some of the teams like SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings will have their task cut out to pick the best players available. Needless to say, both SRH and PBKS have maximum funds remaining in the purse. Meanwhile, stay on this page for IPL 2023 auction live updates online. You will get realtime successful bids update and purse remaining from IPL 2023 auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.
SunRisers Hyderabad have maximum funds available in their purse- 42.25 Crore INR, followed by Punjab Kings (32.20 Crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (23.35 Crore). Former champions Mumbai Indians have 20.55 Crore left in their purse. Chennai Super Kings have 20.45 Crore, Delhi Capitals have 19.45 Crore, Gujarat Titans have 19.25 Crore, Rajasthan Royals have 13.20 Crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 8.75 Crore purse available. Kolkata Knight Rides with 7.05 Crore have least amount of funds remaining in the purse. Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
Though this is going to be a min auction but nonetheless bidding war action is expected to be at its best especially with some teams having less funds in their purse and that means they will have to buy smart. And other teams, with large purse balance can afford to go the distance while buying their target players. By the end of the day, we will have complete squads of all teams for IPL 2023.