India clinched a clinical eight-wicket win against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The men in blue took 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with this victory. After the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the hearts of the cricket fans inside the stadium as he signed autographs for little fans to bring smiles to their faces.

Watch Rohit Sharma Sign Autographs for Fans:

Just a little something for the fans here in Thiruvananthapuram, courtesy Captain @ImRo45! 😊😊#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/K1dAWzqdA9

— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)