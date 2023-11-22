India will be back in action after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia for the five-match T20I series starting from Thursday. Ahead of the first T20I at Vishakhapatnam, new captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his message for cricketers in Team India is to 'just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team'. Suryakumar was appointed the captain of the T20I team of India for the five-match series as Hardik Pandya is absent due to injury. 'Truly Inexplicable' Shashi Tharoor Questions Sanju Samson's Exclusion From Team India Squad For Five-Match T20I Series Against Australia.

'Just Be Fearless' Suryakumar Yadav's Message As India Captain For Teammates

🗣️ My message to the players is very clear - just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team 👌👌#TeamIndia Captain @surya_14kumar ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jmjqqdcZBi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2023

