BCCI has announced the squad that will represent India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting from November 23. Sanju Samson, once again, fails to find a place in the team despite being in the T20I squad last time they toured Ireland. A perplexed Shashi Tharoor took to social media to question the basis of his exclusion from the Team India squad. He termed it as 'truly inexplicable'. 'Politics of the Highest Order' Netizens React After Sanju Samson Excluded From Team India’s Squad For Five-Match T20I Series Against Australia.

Shashi Tharoor Questions Sanju Samson's Exclusion From Team India Squad

This is truly inexplicable. @IamSanjuSamson should have not just been selected, he should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His captaincy experience with Kerala and @rajasthanroyals is more current than SKY's. Our selectors need to explain themselves to the… https://t.co/W251o89jzs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2023

