'Justice for Ramisa’, BCB Demands Action After Tragic Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl in Dhaka
The national sports body expressed profound shock and grief, joining widespread public outrage in calling for immediate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a formal statement demanding a swift and thorough investigation following the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl, Ramisa, in Dhaka. The national sports body expressed profound shock and grief, joining widespread public outrage in calling for immediate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime. Ramisa’s tragic death has sparked immense grief across the capital, prompting civil society groups and sports organisations to unite under the 'Justice for Ramisa' hashtag. Canada: Gunshots Fired at Newly Appointed Cricket Canada President Arvind Khosa’s Residence in Surrey.
BCB Calls For Action
We are deeply shocked and outraged at the heinous crime committed against little Ramisa. Our hearts bleed for Ramisa and all victims of such senseless acts of cruelty.
We are united today in demanding justice. pic.twitter.com/wZsiRBtvAJ
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 21, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).