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'Justice for Ramisa’, BCB Demands Action After Tragic Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl in Dhaka

The national sports body expressed profound shock and grief, joining widespread public outrage in calling for immediate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Published: May 21, 2026 07:39 PM IST
'Justice for Ramisa’, BCB Demands Action After Tragic Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl in Dhaka
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The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a formal statement demanding a swift and thorough investigation following the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl, Ramisa, in Dhaka. The national sports body expressed profound shock and grief, joining widespread public outrage in calling for immediate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime. Ramisa’s tragic death has sparked immense grief across the capital, prompting civil society groups and sports organisations to unite under the 'Justice for Ramisa' hashtag. Canada: Gunshots Fired at Newly Appointed Cricket Canada President Arvind Khosa’s Residence in Surrey.

BCB Calls For Action

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCBTigers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Bangaldesh Cricket Board BCB Dhaka