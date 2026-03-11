Pakistan’s experimental One-Day International side suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026, triggering a tidal wave of viral funny memes. After being bundled out for a mere 114 at Mirpur, Shaheen Afridi’s men watched as the hosts reached the target in just 15.1 overs. Frustrated fans flooded social media with funny memes, all while mocking the management’s frequent rebuilding narrative. Memes targeted the top-order collapse and the controversial exclusion of senior stars. ‘Aj Phir LEARN Hai’, Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral As Top-Order Collapses to 77 for 7 in PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026

Ghabrana nahi hai

Players naye ho yaa purane, Pakistan team believes in consistency of performance. Ghabrana nahi hai 😁😁😁#PAKvsBAN #BANvsPAK — Straight Drive !!! (@tweetw_ala) March 11, 2026

Pakistan Batters Today

Mental Health As PCT Fan

Mental health update : Bangladesh se bhi haar gye #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/302iwcrvmX — ƒִ֗ (@furqanmushtaq78) March 11, 2026

Babar Azam's Mood

Bobzy the king mood after Pakistan team all out on 114 against mighty Bangladesh😂pic.twitter.com/wtzPxiyNig — Dhurandhar (@sumitrajpoot01) March 11, 2026

No NRR Issue Here

Shuker ha yahan NRR ka masla nai bnay ga #PAKvBAN — N (@Notyourfrnd) March 11, 2026

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