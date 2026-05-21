Canada: Gunshots Fired at Newly Appointed Cricket Canada President Arvind Khosa’s Residence in Surrey

A firing incident was reported outside the residence of Cricket Canada president Arvind Khosa in Canada early Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by local authorities. According to reports, unidentified assailants opened fire at Khosa’s house around 4:40 am while his family was inside the property. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported that multiple rounds were fired at Khosa’s residence, creating panic in the neighbourhood. Police teams reportedly reached the spot soon after receiving information and began collecting evidence from the area. Authorities have not officially confirmed the motive behind the attack or identified any suspects so far. Mexico Shooting: Canadian Killed, 13 Injured As Gunman Shoots Several Tourists at Historic Pyramids in Teotihuacan.

Initial reports suggested investigators are examining whether the incident may have links to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although no formal confirmation has been issued by law enforcement agencies.

Scrutiny Around Canadian Cricket Administration

The firing incident comes amid growing controversy surrounding Canadian cricket administration and allegations of intimidation, external influence and possible match-fixing within the sport. Recent media investigations by Canadian outlets, including CBC, alleged that individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi network attempted to influence team selections and administrative decisions in Canadian cricket. Kapil Sharma Threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Again, Shots Fired at Surrey Restaurant in Canada Next to ‘Kap’s Cafe’.

Reports had also linked Khosa’s name to internal disputes within Cricket Canada, though he has denied wrongdoing and rejected allegations of improper influence in cricketing matters.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Under International Attention

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been under increased scrutiny in recent years over allegations involving extortion, targeted threats and organised criminal activities in India and abroad. Canadian authorities designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity in 2025 following investigations into violent incidents and intimidation cases connected to members of the South Asian community in Canada.

The gang’s name has surfaced in several high-profile investigations, including cases linked to threats against celebrities and alleged overseas criminal networks. Lawrence Bishnoi himself remains lodged in prison in India while multiple agencies continue to investigate the activities of his associates.

Investigation Continues

Police officials are continuing forensic examination and reviewing surveillance footage from the area surrounding Khosa’s residence. Investigators are also expected to speak with witnesses and neighbours as part of the inquiry.

Cricket Canada has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding the firing incident. The development has nevertheless intensified concerns around security and governance issues linked to cricket administration in Canada.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).