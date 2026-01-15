Mohammed Nabi and Hassan Eisakhil created history by becoming the first father-son pair to bat in a major T20 league during their outing for Noakhali Express in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 against Dhaka Capitals. However, the post-match interview featuring Nabi and Eisakhil has hogged all the limelight as the father-son duo shared their experience of batting, where the pair added 53-runs for the fourth wicket. In the viral video, Nabi and Eisakhil could be seen laughing, while also providing insights into how the father coached his son in middle during their partnership, while the latter was making his debut. The BPL 2025-26 is the 19-year-old Eisakhil's tournament debut. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi Shares 53-Run Stand With Son Hassan Eisakhil in BPL 2025-26 Clash.

Father-Son Interview Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M. Toufik (@iam_toufik043)

