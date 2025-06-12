To dismiss two batters in one over in Test cricket is pretty impressive, but to do it in the first and second innings of a Test match with both batters being the same has to be something special! Kagiso Rabada achieved this rare feat when he dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the same over in both innings of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, on June 12. On Day 1, Kagiso Rabada had bowled the seventh over of Australia's first innings when he had dismissed Usman Khawaja (0) with the third ball and Cameron Green (4) with the last delivery of the over. On Day 2, he once again sent both the batters back into the hut, this time in the 11th over of the third innings of the match. Usman Khawaja departed for just six runs while Cameron Green was sent back for a duck. Pat Cummins Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah To Become Leading Wicket-Taker in ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Cycle, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS Summit Clash at Lord’s.

Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in Same Over in Both Innings

Wait… this isn’t a replay of the first innings? 👀#KagisoRabada strikes twice in an over again, removing #UsmanKhawaja and #CameronGreen in quick succession! 💪🏻 Is this the spark 🇿🇦 needed to ignite a comeback in the #WTCFinal? LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/w3cUVnQ8YL#SAvAUS |… pic.twitter.com/xCEE57q3DU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 12, 2025

Kagiso Rabada Repeats Unique Effort in Both Innings

Kagiso Rabada, you beauty!!! 🇿🇦🔥!! Khawaja and Green in the same over in the first innings, rinse and repeat in the second innings 💪. AUS 28/2 after 10.4 overs.#WTCFinal #WozaNawe #ProteasWTCFinal pic.twitter.com/iWvC2iTUJ6 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 12, 2025

