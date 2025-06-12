Australia national cricket team ace speedster Pat Cummins became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Pat Cummins surpassed Team India's Jasprit Bumrah's 77-wicket tally to become the highest wicket-taker in the prestigious tournament. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat after claiming a six-wicket haul in the first innings during the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia at iconic Lord's. Pat Cummins Registers Best Bowling Figures by a Captain at Lord's in Tests, Becomes Eighth Bowler to Pick 300 Wickets for Australia During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Top Milestones Achieved by Pat Cummins

Top milestones achieved by Pat Cummins today 👇🏻 - Became sixth Aussie pacer to pick 300 Test wickets - Best bowling figures in an ICC tournament final (6/28) - Most wickets in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle (78*) pic.twitter.com/c228nuHVi6 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) June 12, 2025

