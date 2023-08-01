Good news for New Zealand cricket fans! Kane Williamson has started batting in the nets as he continues his recovery from a knee injury ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The New Zealand captain took to social media to share a video of himself playing a few shots in a net session as he wrote, "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws." New Zealand would be hopeful of him recovering fully ahead of the World Cup, which starts on October 5 in India. New Zealand Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check NZ Full Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

Kane Williamson Starts Batting in Nets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

