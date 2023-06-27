The New Zealand cricket team in this year’s World Cup will try to forget the pains of the 2019 final loss against England. The World Cup gets kickstarted with the match between Inaugural World Test Champions and reigning T20I World Cup champions, England, on October 5. Following that, New Zealand face the winner from the World Cup qualifier on October 9. Then they go on to play Bangladesh on October 14, followed by Afghanistan, India, Australia, South Africa, and, Pakistan on October 18, 22, 28, and November 1, and, 4 respectively. The Kiwis close their their final group league on November 9. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand Cricket Team Full Schedule

The #CWC23 schedule is here 🤩 The @BLACKCAPS will kickstart their campaign with a blockbuster clash against the reigning champions 🔥 Full fixtures 👉 https://t.co/XN8J6nq8To pic.twitter.com/YkV0M5szPK — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2023

