Karn Sharma was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the thrilling DC vs MI in IPL 2025 on April 13. Fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi witnessed an absolute blockbuster of a contest where Mumbai Indians emerged as the winning team. Karn Sharma was introduced as the 'Impact Player' by Mumbai Indians and he sure did make an 'Impact', taking three wickets while giving away 36 runs in a high-scoring contest. Karn Sharma's victims were Abishek Porel (33), KL Rahul (15) and Tristan Stubbs (1) and the leg-spinner's effort helped Mumbai Indians break their losing streak and end Delhi Capitals' winning run in IPL 2025. While speaking at the presentation ceremony, Karn Sharma shared that KL Rahul was the wicket he enjoyed the most with the right-hander being in superb form. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Karun Nair’s Sensational 89-Run Knock Goes in Vain As Five-time Champions End DC’s Four-Match Winning Streak.

Karn Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹. 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵-𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿. 💪 Karn Sharma walks away with Player of the Match after a brilliant 3⃣-wicket haul that changed the course of #DCvMI 🔝 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/sp4ar866UD#TATAIPL | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/ntPgKPuIz9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)