The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians ended the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals' four-match winning streak by defeating them by 12 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Karun Nair's memorable 89-run knock went in vain as Delhi suffered their first defeat in the IPL 2025. For the five-time champions, it was a much-needed win for them in the ongoing season. Earlier in the match, the Mumbai Indians posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 59 runs, whereas Suryakumar Yadav (40), Ryan Rickelton (41), and Naman Dhir (38*) played valuable knocks for the five-time champions that helped them to post a decent score. With the ball, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing, Karun Nair, who made his IPL comeback after the 2022 edition, hammered 89 runs off 40 balls with the help of 17 boundaries. Abhishek Porel played a fighting knock of 33 runs. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat, resulting in a comprehensive defeat in their first home game in Delhi. Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Exchange During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Rohit Sharma Drops Hilarious Reaction (Watch Video).

Much-Needed Victory for Mumbai Indians

