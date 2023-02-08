Karnataka and Saurashtra lock horns in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinal, starting from February 8. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and it starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Karnataka had defeated Uttarakhand in the quarterfinal while Saurashtra had the better of Punjab. Unfortunately the live telecast and live streaming of this contest will not be available on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, respectively. But fans can check out live updates of the game from BCCI Domestic Twitter handle. WPL 2023 Player Auction List Announced; Check Full List of Cricketers Set To Go Under the Hammer in Inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on February 13.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra

