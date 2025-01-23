In a one-sided Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, the northern side dominated against the 42-time winners. The most successful side was outdone by brilliant bowling performances from Umar Nazir Mir and Yudhvir Singh. Both bowlers picked up four wickets each. Umar Nazir Mir dismissed big stars including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube. His performance handed the Jammu side an edge in the match as the Mumbai batting line-up was wrapped up in just 120 runs. Watch the wickets video below. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players' Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Umar Nazir Mir Wickets Video During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

BRILLIANT 4 WICKET HAUL FOR UMAR NAZIR MIR AGAINST MUMBAI...!! He takes the wickets of Rohit Sharma , Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tomare and Shivam Dube.#ranjitrophy2025 #JammuAndKashmir #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/u2CvVq120r — DEEP SINGH (@CrazyCricDeep) January 23, 2025

