The inaugural Women's Premier League will take place in Mumbai from March 4-26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is finally out. 409 cricketers are all set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, 2023. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players. 243 Indians managed to make the cut. Meanwhile, 166 overseas players will also go under the hammer. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players. WPL 2023 Auction: Rules, Date, Team Purse, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know Ahead of Women’s Premier League Players Bidding Event.

Check Out Full List of Cricketers Set To Go Under the Hammer in WPL 2023 Auction

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Women’s Premier League 2023 Player Auction list announced. #WPLAuction All The Details 🔽 https://t.co/dHfgKymMPN — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 7, 2023

