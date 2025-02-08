In a high-profile match, Vidarbha will take on Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Quarterfinal on February 8. The Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, and will begin at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports18 Network, however, no live telecast viewing options will be provided for this encounter. The official digital rights for India's premier domestic tournament are with Jio Cinema, where fans will be able to get viewing options for live steaming on their app and website for the Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy match. 'Bus Driver Told Me to Bowl Fourth-Fifth Stump Line to Virat Kohli...' Himanshu Sangwan Reveals Advice From Unlikely Source After He Dismisses Star Batter During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Live

The road to glory continues! 🚀 The #RanjiTrophy Quarterfinal matchups are locked in, and the battle for a spot in the semifinals is about to heat up. 🔥 Which teams have what it takes to advance? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jH3jlQVAxv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)