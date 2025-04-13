Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah were involved in a heated exchange during the DC vs MI match in IPL 2025 on April 13. Karun Nair batted spectacularly as he scored 89 runs off just 40 balls and that innings saw him take Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners, hitting him for a number of boundaries. Karun Nair got to his fifty in 22 balls and during a drinks break, he was seen exchanging some words with the Mumbai Indians pacer. This was probably an aftermath of Jasprit Bumrah narrowly avoiding Karun Nair as he was taking a run and the batter had immediately raised his hands as a mark of apology. The two cricketers had a heated exchange after which Karun Nair was seen explaining his side of the story to Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma, standing at a distance, looked at the funnier side of this side and shook his head hilariously. Watch Karun Nair Slam Jasprit Bumrah for Two Sixes To Reach His Fifty During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Exchange

The average Delhi vs Mumbai debate in comments section 🫣



Don't miss @ImRo45 's reaction at the end 😁



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FPt0XeYaqS— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

