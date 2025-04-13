Karun Nair, who scored a triple century for India in Test cricket, made his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback after the 2022 edition. Karun Nair played for Delhi Capitals as an impact player against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Playing after three long years, Karun Nair slammed 89 runs off 40 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes, while chasing 206 runs. After smashing a memorable fifty on his comeback, Karun Nair's old tweet of "Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance" went viral on social media. Nair posted this tweet in December 2022. Here are some of the reactions by fans to Nair's old tweet. Axar Patel’s Acrobatic Effort Denies Naman Dhir a Six During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

Incredible Comeback by Karun Nair

Karun Nair’s comeback is one to remember! His incredible ability to find gaps and pierce the field with precision is pure class. A boundary-hitting machine when in flow—what a joy to watch him back in form! ❤️👏🏻👏🏻#KarunNair#Comeback#MIvsDC#DCvsMI#RCBvsRR#IPL2025#JFMhttps://t.co/r911Lt9YHIpic.twitter.com/obagLb9T2o — 𝔸𝕁𝔸𝕐 𝕁𝔸ℕ𝔾𝕀𝔻 (@iamajayjangirr) April 13, 2025

Karun Nair Takes on Jasprit Bumrah

Taking on the world’s best bowler? @karun126 didn’t hesitate! 👏 🗣 “He’s reading Bumrah like a book!” - Harsha Bhogle, on air 🎙 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/IG6LpKDGWk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

Domestic Grind Paid Off!

Domestic grind paid off! So happy for Karun Nair ❤❤ https://t.co/34YsQYKw9Npic.twitter.com/WDlBSSTeMY — Utsav 💙 (@utsav__45) April 13, 2025

Karun Nair's Day!

today is the day lad https://t.co/62z7NKoKZt — Abhinav (@AbhinavUTDx) April 13, 2025

A Fan Reacts to Karun Nair's Old Tweet

do justice to your talent this season bro https://t.co/qfSomQwlW2 — Just Some Guy (@101of137) April 13, 2025

Happy For Karun Nair

So happy for him . Such a quality player he was love❤️ Hope @BCCI gets him for the England test tour https://t.co/as8vCQny2D — Ganesh madrid (@ganesh8937) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)