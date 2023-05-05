Katherine Sciver-Brunt, a legend in the game of Women's cricket with several accolades under her name, takes the decision to retire from International cricket. Her last assignment with the England team was in the T20 World Cup 2023, where England crashed out against South Africa in the semifinal. Katherine has 335 International wickets, 1864 runs, 2 ODI World Cup, 2 T20 World Cups and 2 Ashes wins under her belt on the moment of retirement. She was part of 14 tests, 141 ODIs, and 112 T20I, a total of 267 international matches.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt Retires

