Kieron Pollard protested in a unique way against umpire after his team Trinbago Knight Riders were denied a wide ball during CPL 2021 match against Saint Lucia Kings. Pollard in a protest without saying anything to umpire moved to mid-wicket region from non-striker's position.

Watch Video

What a way to protest!

Kieron Pollard unhappy with umpires decison's on Wide delivery that's why moves to mid wicket region as non Striker end. #CPL21 pic.twitter.com/ZRVGo3dEb1 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 31, 2021

