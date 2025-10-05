Many star cricketers have retired from T20Is in the recent past. After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, a lot of cricketers have considered that the time of retirement has arrived and they have left places for youngsters. The names include the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Starc. Amid this, Japan, who are an associate member of the ICC, shared a post on Instagram proposing an unique scenario. They included names like MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard along with the aforementioned retired cricketers and asked fans a 'what if' question. Japan put forward a thought that what if these cricketers came out from retirement in T20Is and played for Japan? The proposal was unique as it suggested a possibility of the like of Virat Kohli playing for Japan and made fans brainstorm. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Return to International Cricket As Duo Set to Be Named in India's Squad for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series: Report.

Japan Cricket's 'What If' Instagram Post Makes Fans Brainstorm

