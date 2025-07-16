The India national cricket team men's and women's sides met King Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom. King Charles III hosted the two Indian teams at St. James’s Palace in London, on July 15. Along with King Charles III, English actor and musician Idris Elba was also present to meet the two Indian cricket teams. After meeting King Charles III, many Indian cricketers shared their feelings. Men's senior team Test side captain Shubman Gill said, "He seemed very kind". The women's team captain said King Charles III was "very friendly". Along with the cricketers, the coaching staff of both sides and officials were also present. Both Team India sides are currently in England, playing bi-laterals against the hosts. ‘Similar Heartbreak’ Fans Compare Siraj’s Last Wicket Dismissal in IND vs ENG Lord’s Test to Javagal Srinath's Dismissal vs Pakistan in 1999 (Watch Video).

Team India Hosted At St James’s Palace By King Charles III:

#TeamIndia meets His Majesty in London! P.S. Idris Elba stopped by to say Hello 👋@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/D8CWbPh3sn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2025

