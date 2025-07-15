Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj suffered an unfortunate dismissal during the India vs England third Test 2025 at Lord's when he blocked a ball from Shoaib Bashir with the middle of the bat and it rolled on to hit the stumps and dislodge a bail. It made sure England win the Test match by 22 runs. It was a heartbreaking loss for India as they now were behind in the series by 2-1. It made fans remember Javagal Srinath's dismissal from India vs Pakistan Test match in 1999 where Srinath suffered exactly the same dismissal where he was played on by Saqlain Mushtaq and it ended the Test match which Pakistan won. Fans found the dismissals extremely similar and took to social media to share their thoughts. Mohammed Siraj Wicket Video: Watch Indian Tail-Ender Suffer Unlucky Dismissal Leading to England’s Victory in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Fan Draws Parallel Between Siraj's Last Wicket Dismissal to Javagal Srinath's Dismissal

This last wicket of siraj reminded me of this dismissal of javagal srinath against Saqlain Mushtaq in 1999 chennai test pic.twitter.com/WPA5r0tgSr — KohliSensual (@Kohlisensual05) July 14, 2025

Lucknow Super Giant Point Out Similarity

🥺 Srinath '99, Siraj today 💔 pic.twitter.com/bWoSNRQpje — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2025

