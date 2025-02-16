The IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the tournament on March 22 at the Eden Gardens. KKR's next match is an away contest against Rajasthan Royals on March 26 and it will be followed by a match against five-time winners Mumbai Indians on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR will return home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 3) in their fourth match of IPL 2025 and host Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 for a showdown on April 6. KKR's group stage interestingly concludes against RCB in Bengaluru on May 17. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Mark your calendars, folks! 🥳🗓#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets 🤜🤛 When is your favourite team's first match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025

