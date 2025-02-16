IPL 2025 Schedule: The much-awaited IPL 2025 schedule has been announced on Sunday, February 16. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2025 on March 22, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who finished as runners-up last season, will face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their campaigns against each other on March 23. The IPL 2025 final will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Read below to check out the IPL 2025 full schedule below. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the reigning champions of IPL 2025, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With that, the Knight Riders had captured their third IPL trophy and they sit second on the list of most IPL titles won. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchises in IPL history, having won five titles each. Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have won one IPL title each. Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are yet to win the IPL. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Mark your calendars, folks! 🥳🗓#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets 🤜🤛 When is your favourite team's first match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025

The IPL 2024 season was a breathtaking one as it saw a number of records, especially with the bat in hand, being broken and if that was anything to go by, the IPL 2025 schedule promises much more excitement and edge-of-the-seat action. IPL 2025 is set to witness some franchises have new captains. Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The reigning champions, hence will also have a new captain. Ex-Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will don the captain's hat for Lucknow Super Giants after the franchise acquired him for a massive sum of Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have Rajat Patidar as their captain as he takes over the role from Faf du Plessis who was not retained by the franchise.

The format of IPL 2025 remains just like the previous editions. The teams finishing in the top four on the IPL 2025 points table will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1 with the winner entering the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the match between the Eliminator (third vs fourth-placed teams) for a place in the final.

