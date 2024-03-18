KKR unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2024 at the 'KKR Unplugged' event at the ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata in the presence of fans. KKR cricketers including Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell were also present at the event alongside the coaching staff and mentor Gautam Gambhir. When Gautam Gambhir was asked to speak at the event, he gave an inspirational speech beginning with "I did not make KKR a successful team. KKR made me a successful leader." He then lauded the long term servants of KKR Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and team's fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Fans loved his speech, and the video went viral in no time. KKR New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of Kit Launched at Glittering Event in Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir Gives Inspiration Speech

🚨🥹 Emotional Speech by Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Gautam Gambhir. Mentions what this franchise means to him and the three men Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Ryan Ten Doeschate. Goosebumps when he mentioned about Tendo🥹 pic.twitter.com/sdXlZiJ7Es — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 18, 2024

Full KKR Unplugged Event Video

