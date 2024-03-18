Kolkata Knight Riders have launched their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024. The franchise unveiled their official jersey for the new season in a fan event called 'Knights Unplugged' at the ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata on March 17. This new jersey has a marked change from the ones in the previous seasons. The original purple and gold colour combinations remain unchanged with the addition of new patterns in the shoulder and back. Dream11 is onboarded as the principal sponsor and this kit has already become a favourite among fans. See some pics below. Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Mitchell Starc and Rinku Singh in New KKR Jersey

KKR New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released

The wait is over here is our new jersey 💜💜#AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/Ki8zXuBkE9 — Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) March 18, 2024

KKR IPL 2024 Jersey

