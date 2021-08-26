After Pat Cummins withdrew from the second leg of the IPL 2021, KKR has officially named New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee as his replacement in the squad. KKR will be looking forward to his performance in the upcoming matches to take place in the UAE. The franchise will resume its campaign on September 20, 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

Check Out KKR's Post About Tim Southee:

