Veteran batter KL Rahul became the first player to score a century for three different franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18. KL Rahul has notched up two centuries each for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and one hundred for Delhi Capitals. Earlier during the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match, Rahul became the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 or more runs in T20s. KL Rahul Scores His Fifth Hundred in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

History Created by KL Rahul!

🚨 HISTORY CREATED! 🚨 KL Rahul becomes the first-ever batter to score IPL centuries for 3 different franchises! 💥 🏏 2 Hundreds - Punjab Kings 🏏 2 Hundreds - Lucknow Super Giants 🏏 1 Hundred - Delhi Capitals#Cricket #DCvGT #GTvsDC #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/WgkDMKTdpy — IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) May 18, 2025

