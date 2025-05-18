Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul smashed his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The veteran batter achieved this feat during the IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18. This is also the first century by a right-handed batter in this IPL season. Rahul jumped to the fourth place for the most hundreds in the tournament's history. Earlier during the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match, Rahul became the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 or more runs in T20s. KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Batter to Complete 8000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

KL Rahul Scores His Fifth Hundred in IPL

