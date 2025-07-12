KL Rahul became the second Indian batsman to record multiple centuries at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-hander achieved this feat with a terrific 100-run knock on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the iconic venue on July 12. This was KL Rahul's second century at the Lord's Cricket Ground after his 129 back in 2021 and he joined Dilip Vengsarkar in the list, with the latter having three hundreds at the venue. This century was also KL Rahul's 10th in Test cricket and second in the IND vs ENG Test series. KL Rahul Scores His 10th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

KL Rahul Becomes Second Indian With Multiple Centuries at Lord's Cricket Ground

Rahul becomes only the second India batter to score more than one century at Lord’s, after yesteryear star Dilip Vengsarkar #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KxKMXnLR7W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2025

